Request for Feedback: Pay Transparency Measures

For the attention of Human Resources officials:

The Malta Business Bureau is welcoming feedback from local businesses on the current European Commission consultation regarding the upcoming proposal for Binding Pay Transparency Measures.

Such measures could include the introduction of the right of employees to obtain information on pay levels, requirements on companies to report on pay levels or to conduct pay audits (depending on size), and job evaluation and classification systems.

Kindly return to MBB together with any input on the impact that such measures would have on your enterprise, as we are working on a consolidated feedback.

For survey submission and any queries, please send an email to infobrussels@mbb.org.mt by Tuesday 26 May. All information will be treated with confidence.

Kindly note that the survey is a PDF file that needs to be printed, scanned and returned to MBB