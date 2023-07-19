Press Release: MBB presents report on EU Packaging Proposal to Hon. Miriam Dalli

The Malta Business Bureau (MBB) presented an assessment report on the European Commission’s proposal to establish a Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation. The proposal aims to make packaging more sustainable by obliging the use of recyclable and reusable packaging, while also banning certain single-use formats such as miniature toiletry bottles and condiment sachets.

Direct feedback from businesses across all affected sectors and industries was gathered through in-depth interviews which are summarised within the report. This was presented during a meeting with the Minister for the Environment, Energy & Enterprise, Miriam Dalli.

MBB highlighted the main sentiment expressed by Maltese businesses to help contribute towards Malta’s positions in Brussels.

MBB President Alison Mizzi affirmed, “Businesses certainly agree with the main objective of the proposal. Waste represents not only a loss of resources but also leads to environmental degradation, processing and transportation costs, and spatial challenges, especially given Malta’s limited available land. It is consequently in the interest of all actors, including businesses, to introduce measures which minimise waste where possible.” Ms Mizzi added that along with the opportunities the proposal brings for more sustainable businesses, it also raises a number of challenges which MBB is assessing to facilitate implementation.

The Minister conveyed sincere appreciation to the MBB for their diligent efforts in producing the assessment report. Minister Dalli welcomed the fact that the business sector was recognising the detrimental impact of waste on the country’s precious resources and environment. “The Government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing any pressing issues there might be,” Minister Dalli said.

Moreover, the Minister encouraged both public and private sectors to work together towards a stronger environment and economy.

MBB Manager EU Policy (Sustainability) Gabriel Cassar presented the key outcomes of the report, highlighting aspects such as the need for further clarity in the proposal to ensure legal certainty, longer transition periods, and the need to better justify certain targets and bans from an environmental and economic perspective.

The proposal for a Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation was issued towards the end of 2022 and is seen as one of the priority files in the EU’s green agenda. The MBB has been working closely with national and EU policymakers to put forward the views and concerns of Maltese businesses. Those interested in further information are encouraged to contact the MBB EU policy team on infobrussels@mbb.org.mt.

The Malta Business Bureau is the EU business advisory organisation of The Malta Chamber and The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association. It is also a partner of the Enterprise Europe Network.

For more information

Gabriel Cassar

Manager EU Policy (Sustainability)

gcassar@mbb.org.mt