Maltese business delegation participates in the European Parliament of Enterprises

This week, a delegation of The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry and Malta Business Bureau participated in the European Parliament of Enterprises (EPE) organised by Eurochambres, the European Association of Chambers of Commerce. The EPE is the largest event in Brussels recreating a parliamentary session giving the floor to entrepreneurs and represents a unique opportunity for businesses to have a direct debate with high representatives of the EU institutions on EU policies. During the EPE, entrepreneurs also expressed their opinion on several questions through a voting procedure on major EU business-related issues.

Discussing ‘Unlocking the potential of the single market for skills and human capital’, The Malta Chamber President Chris Vassallo Cesareo stated, “The private sector is keen on turning workplaces into learning centres to promote upskilling and reskilling of people, but it cannot face this challenging task on its own. EU funding towards training programmes, educational grants, and skills forecasting tools, are critical to complement and build on the investment already undertaken by business.”

On ‘Navigating the energy crisis’, Malta Business Bureau President Alison Mizzi emphasized that, “focusing solely on currently available solutions must not come at the expense of continued innovation. EU policy must be forward-looking, flexible, and fast to anticipate technological developments which we will certainly see in the coming years.”

With regards to ‘Strengthening Europe’s competitiveness in uncertain times”, The Malta Chamber Deputy President Nick Xuereb highlighted that, “SMEs potential for growth through international trade is significant. The inclusion of dedicated SME Chapters in Free Trade Agreements aimed at improving transparency and increase access to information is welcome. But more effort is required so that rules are harmonised as much as possible. This is key to provide a level playing field for all companies, especially SMEs, to compete globally.”

During this visit, the delegation also had the opportunity to meet European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to discuss some of the challenges being faced by Maltese businesses as a result of EU legislation that does not look at the specific realities of island states. Changes to the EU governance in view of future EU enlargement was also discussed.

Other members of the delegation included Dr. Marthese Portelli, Mr. William Spiteri Bailey, Mr. Mark Bajada, Mr. Brian Muscat, Mr. Sergio Vella, Mr. Joe Tanti, and Mr. Daniel Debono.

The visit was organised by the Brussels office of the Malta Business Bureau (MBB). The MBB is the EU-business advisory organization of The Malta Chamber and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association. It is also a partner of the Enterprise Europe Network.