Malta Business Bureau congratulates new Malta Chamber President

Press Release

The MBB congratulates Mr. Chris Vassallo Cesareo on being elected President of The Malta Chamber for the next two years.

Being President of this prestigious organization brings extensive responsibility particularly in the context of the current geo-political challenges and uncertain economic times internationally. But the MBB has no doubt that Mr. Vassallo Cesareo has the right skills and leadership qualities to build on the successes that The Malta Chamber achieved in previous years.

The MBB looks forward to continue collaborating closely with Mr. Vassallo Cesareo and The Malta Chamber to create awareness among Maltese businesses and help them in the process of preparing for the introduction of EU legislation.

The MBB also thanks outgoing President Ms. Marisa Xuereb for steering The Malta Chamber to new heights in the last two years and for her leadership during the difficult period as we gradually moved out of the pandemic and in the face of the challenges created by the international impact of the war in Ukraine.

During these unprecedented times Ms. Xuereb was prepared with instant and firm reactions, as well as foresight in representing The Malta Chamber and the interests of Maltese businesses and the Maltese economy at large.

