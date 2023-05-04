Press Release: Unpacking the Impacts of the EU Packaging Waste Regulation

The Malta Business Bureau has collaborated with Malta Enterprise, the Ministry for Environment, Energy and Enterprise, and the Environment & Resources Authority (ERA) in an online session to discuss the business impact of the proposed EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

Kurt Farrugia, CEO of Malta Enterprise, opened the session by emphasizing the importance of businesses familiarizing themselves with the provisions introduced under the draft regulation. He urged companies to prepare for the changes by understanding the new legislation.

Environment Protection Officer at ERA, Maria Alonso Bomba gave a comprehensive presentation on the new concepts arising from this proposal, detailing requirements and obligations that economic operators must address to comply with the regulation once enacted.

EU Policy Manager for Sustainability, Gabriel Cassar from MBB presented the findings of an assessment report, highlighting crucial concerns and recommendations from various economic operators. These include the need to provide more clarity on scope, definitions and exemptions, while also ensuring appropriate transition periods.

Ing. Mario Schembri, Managing Director at AIS Environment, spoke about the necessary improvements to achieve sustainable practices, promote the circular economy, and ways to stimulate its development.

The session concluded with a Q&A, allowing participants to express their views and concerns.

For more information:

Gabriel Cassar

MBB Manager – EU Policy (Sustainability)

gcassar@mbb.org.mt

+356 21251719