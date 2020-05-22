ONLINE CONSULTATION SESSION: Placing Tourism on the EU Agenda

On Friday 5th June, the Malta Business Bureau in collaboration with the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association is hosting an online consultation session on Placing Tourism on the EU Agenda together with MEP Josianne Cutajar.

The consultation session will cover the following issues:

Digital Services Act – Upcoming EU rules which will affect online bookings and relations with online booking services

– Upcoming EU rules which will affect online bookings and relations with online booking services SME Strategy – A policy vision by the European Commission to improve the business environment for SMEs

– A policy vision by the European Commission to improve the business environment for SMEs Post COVID-19 measures – Placing the tourism industry back on track

Maltese businesses operating in the tourism industry are encouraged to attend this session and voice their concerns directly with the MBB and MEP Josianne Cutajar.

Kindly register your interest by sending an email to Michele Agius on magius@mbb.org.mt

Online session login details will be provided to registered participants before the event

This event is being supported by the Enterprise Europe Network