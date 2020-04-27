ONLINE CONSULTATION SESSION: New EU rules on e-commerce

The European Commission shall be proposing legislation to reform the way goods, services and content is made available online. This initiative is called the Digital Services Act and will affect all companies that offer goods or services online, as well as those that host online content or provide access to online content.

This wide reaching initiative shall likely cover two pillars:

Purely commercial (trading goods and services online without barriers) – Single Market pillar Broader societal interests (tackling hate speech, misleading information, terrorist content, redefining liability (who is liable for posted content – the author, the website hosting the content, or the ISP granting access to that content etc.) – Content pillar

The Malta Business Bureau shall be hosting a short online consultation session on ‘Digital Services Act – New EU rules on e-commerce’ on Monday 4th May, at 11:30AM. Agenda may be found here.

Maltese businesses are encouraged to attend this session and give their opinion on how they believe access to goods and services online should be regulated.

Since this law will possibly replace the E-Commerce Directive, participants will also be asked to give their opinion on the Directive’s implementation from the perspective of their company, such as what has worked and what has for the purposes of compliance.

MEP Alex Agius Saliba, who is leading the negotiations on this crucial matter in the European Parliament, will also be joining this online session. Thus, participants will have the chance to voice their company’s concern with the MEP directly.

The feedback provided by businesses will be used by the Malta Business Bureau to lobby changes that would benefit Maltese companies.

Kindly register your interest by sending an email to Sarah Abdilla on sabdilla@mbb.org.mt

This event is being supported by the Enterprise Europe Network