MBB welcomes EU vision for digital transformation

Press Release

15th March – The Malta Business Bureau welcomes the publication of the European Commission’s Communication, “2030 Digital Compass”. This sets out the EU’s vision for Europe’s digital transformation, and its ambition to be digitally sovereign in an open and interconnected world, supplementing the transition towards a climate neutral, circular and resilient economy by 2030.

The Communication proposes a set of digital principles, which include rapidly launching multi-country projects to achieve its aim, while laying the groundwork for legislation to set out a governance framework to monitor progress.

MBB CEO, Joe Tanti stated, “The key to ensuring digital autonomy is the sustaining of a robust and competitive European digital industry, built upon a Digital Single Market which allows for businesses to fully and easily provide goods and services across borders as though they were doing so in their own country of origin.”

The Commission’s Communication proposes several key ambitions. These include empowering 80% of adults to have at least basic digital skills, 90% of SMEs to digitise aspects of their day-to-day operation, and all key public services to be available online – all by the year 2030.

“Digital technologies have been crucial in ensuring business continuity throughout the COVID-19 crisis. They are clearly the future and will be the key factor in ensuring a successful transition to a forward looking, post-pandemic economy,” concluded Mr. Tanti.