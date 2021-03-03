MBB Presents EU Funding Report to Government

This morning, business-representative entity the Malta Business Bureau (MBB) presented a report on the impact of EU funds on the Maltese economy and the opportunities and challenges that businesses face when applying for EU funds to Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds, Dr Stefan Zrinzo Azzoppardi. The report is entitled ‘Improving Access to EU Funds by Private Enterprise in the Programming Period 2021-2027.’

An MBB delegation–consisting of MBB President, Mr Simon De Cesare, Vice-President, Mr John Huber and CEO, Mr Joe Tanti–initiated the discussion with a presentation of the study objectives and findings.

Mr De Cesare stated, “The MBB undertook this study with multiple purposes in mind, firstly to bring to light issues so many companies face when trying to access EU funds, secondly to recommend ways to overcome those issues, and thirdly to kick-start a dialogue directly with businesses on this subject to demonstrate that EU funds may meet their financing needs under certain conditions.”

Mr De Cesare explained, “Our research shows that many of the companies that attempt to apply for funds succeed. EU funds have so much potential as a source of financing for companies, if only we can increase the participation rate.”

Dr Zrinzo Azzopardi held that, “together with these enterprises, thousands of employees and their families have benefitted from European funds.” From the presented report it resulted that more than 1,900 employment and 1,400 enterprises have benefitted from the European funded programme of the past 7 years.

On 17th March, the MBB is organising a webinar to present the report to the general public, and also give a platform to businesses to speak about their experiences with EU funding. More information about the event may be accessed here.

The Malta Business Bureau is the EU-business advisory office of The Malta Chamber and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association. For more information about the report, please contact MBB Senior Advisor (Internal Market and Legal Affairs), Mark Seychell on mseychell@mbb.org.mt.