MBB Brussels Update | April 2022

Proposal for an ‘Ecodesign for Sustainable Products’ Regulation

The European Commission has issued a proposal for an ‘Ecodesign for Sustainable Products’ regulation. The main objective of this proposed regulation is to reduce the negative environmental and climate impact of products over their lifespan, increase circularity, and improve the functioning of the EU Single Market. Requirements applicable to specific products will be put forward by the Commission separately on aspects relating to durability, reusability, upgradability, reparability, energy performance, among others.

Positively, the Regulation provides some safeguards such as limitations on ecodesign requirements if this negatively impacts affordability, health & safety, business competitivity, and other similar factors. Importantly, products falling under this regulation will only be marketable in the EU if they comply with their respective ecodesign requirements. Exceptions will apply to food, medicines, and animal feed products. Third-party conformity assessors will consequently be authorized by national governments to ensure product compliance.

The proposal also creates a new ‘Digital Product Passport’ (DPP) which will accompany products covered by ecodesign requirements to ensure information flows across the entire value chain, including data on product performance, repairability, proper use of products, recycling, product handling, and more. Depending on the product in question, this passport needs to be accessible on the product itself or from its packaging (for example, through a QR code or link).

European Commission package on ‘Attracting skills and talent to the EU’

As part of its migration policy, the European Commission set out a communication on attracting skills and talent to the EU. Since before the pandemic, the EU in general faced several persistent challenges related to labour market shortages. With the recent war in Ukraine, new challenges arose with the need to integrate millions of Ukrainian nationals who fled the war and are now residing in EU member states. From a broader policy perspective, the EU considers that attracting skills will also contribute in the transition to a green and digital economy.

Complementing the Communication, the Commission also published two legislative proposals. The first includes a streamlined procedure for the Single Permit that combines work and residence to make application processes quicker for applicants and employers. The second proposal revises the Long-term Residents Directive and aims to facilitate the process of acquiring this status by simplifying the admission conditions such as allowing the cumulation of residence periods in different Member States. It also improves conditions for family reunifications and intra-EU mobility.

Digital Services Act

Trilogue negotiations on the Digital Services Act were concluded. Positively, the Country of Origin Principle has been safeguarded. This was the MBB’s main advocacy point throughout the legislative procedure, being a cornerstone principle for free movement of services in the context of e-commerce in the Single Market. An exception will apply only in the case of very large online platforms and search engines. The DSA introduces other obligations on online platforms, including to monitor and act against the distribution of illegal content, the manipulation of democratic processes and public safety, and adverse effects on the physical and mental health of users. Furthermore, online platforms will only onboard traders on their platform after obtaining trader’s contact information, identification documentation, economic operator registration, and a commitment to only offer products compliant with EU rules. Platforms shall make best efforts to verify the documentation obtained, and to conduct periodic random checks on products sold via their channels.

International Procurement Instrument

Trilogue negotiations on the EU International Procurement Instrument (IPI) were concluded. The Regulation’s objective is to help open up non-EU public procurement markets to EU firms. The IPI introduces limitations in accessing the EU public procurement markets for non-EU bidders originating in countries that do not offer similar access to EU bidders. The instrument also supports the uniform application across Member States, as it is the European Commission that determines what type of measures a non-EU bidder falling under the scope of the Regulation will be subject to. The agreement will be formally approved by the European Parliament’s plenary in June and will enter into force soon after it is also approved by the EU Council.

Others

Conference on the Future of Europe: The Conference came to an end with a report presenting the outcomes of discussions that took place within 9 working groups. The report outlines 49 recommendations and 187 measures. While not having gone through the report in detail yet, I noticed messages on aspects related to taxation for instance, whereby the report acknowledges that “taxation is a matter for individual countries, which have their own objectives and circumstances” (Point 16 / 1), but then calls for the “introduction of a common corporate tax base or a minimum effective rate” (Point 16 /2). The question now is what the EU institutions will do with this report and how they will look to implement it. We will continue following developments. Meanwhile, the report is being attached for your information.

