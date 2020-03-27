Malta Business Bureau welcomes €48 million support from EU during Covid-19 crisis

Thursday 26th March 2020 – The Malta Business Bureau welcomes the approval of emergency measures by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament to provide support during the Covid-19 crisis. Following Council’s approval last week, today the European Parliament met for an emergency session in order to approve the Corona Response Investment Initiative, a EUR 36 billion package made available by the EU to Member States, earmarking EUR 48 million for Malta.

“The approval of this emergency legislation comes at a crucial time, as it allocates further much-needed financial resources to Member States in order to support SME’s working capital, boost short-term employment schemes, and also provide added liquidity for expenditure in the health sector to strengthen the response to Covid-19. It is hoped that these funds will be in addition to those already committed by government to support the local economy and jobs,” explained MBB President Simon De Cesare.

The EU co-legislators also approved the temporary suspension of EU rules that oblige airlines to operate 80% of their take-off and landing slots in order to retain them. The current rules led to a situation where airlines were wasting precious resources to operate empty so-called “ghost flights” in order to ensure the retention of their valuable airport slots rather than cancel.

“Such a rule in times of inexistent demand is incredibly inefficient due to the massive operation cost involved for no revenue, while also occupying the aircraft themselves on meaningless missions rather than dedicating them towards relief and repatriation efforts,” expanded Mr De Cesare, “the temporary suspension of these rules is very much welcome, particularly for small airlines such as Air Malta.”

The Malta Business Bureau will keep following EU developments during this crisis for the benefit of Maltese businesses.

The Malta Business Bureau is the EU-Business Advisory Office of The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association.

For more information kindly contact MBB on info@mbb.org.mt or +356 2125 1719.