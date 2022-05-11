Malta Business Bureau introduces its Business Agenda digital newsletter

Press Release

11 May 2022 – The Malta Business Bureau is pleased to announce the launch of its Business Agenda digital newsletter – a replacement for its longstanding Business Agenda publication. This ties in with the organisation’s efforts to become more digital and sustainable.

Published bi-monthly, each issue of the newsletter will feature exclusive articles concerning current EU affairs in relation to local businesses. It will also provide updates on EU policy and legislation, as well as on the organisation’s work and planned events.

Commenting on this, MBB CEO Joe Tanti states, “It is our hope to create an engaging digital newsletter that assists Maltese businesses with staying up to date on relevant EU-related topics, while also creating new opportunities for them. We hope that this will be a welcome addition to your inbox and encourage you to sign up and get the latest insights.”

We would love to hear what you think of our new format, and what you would like to see more of. Simply send us an email at info@mbb.org.mt to get in touch.