Job Vacancy: Projects Executive

WE’RE HIRING!

Job Description

The Malta Business Bureau (MBB) is the EU-business advisory organisation for The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, with offices in Malta and Brussels.

The MBB is seeking to recruit a Projects Executive. The chosen candidate will work within the ambit of: (1) Entrepreneurship & Business Support, (2) Education & Training, and (3) Sustainability.

The post is for a full-time, indefinite contract based in Malta. The selected candidate shall be mentored, and training shall be provided.

Criteria

The applicant must possess the following:

A recognised University degree (NQF Level 6 qualification) in European Studies, Public Policy and/or related areas

Sound knowledge in EU affairs and business support

experience in project coordination and data analytics will be considered an asset

capable of reaching set targets within established and agreed performance levels

good time-management, presentation skills and proficient writing in both Maltese and English

have a strong work ethic, and a professional attitude

able to work well and participate in a team environment

organised, able to multitask and work under minimum supervision

Functions and Responsibilities

Conduct the day-to-day duties of projects coordination and administration, and act as Projects Contact Person. Liaise with the projects’ stakeholders including the projects’ partners, service-providers, projects’ participants, and local businesses. Ensure that all activities are compliant with the guidelines of the respective project. Effectively reach projects’ deliverables and milestones in a timely manner. Draft and deliver progress reports and any required documentation on the commitment of expenditures and performances of the projects. Facilitate the collaboration of MBB with national and European stakeholders/networks. Identify initiatives and opportunities through which MBB can continue to build upon the positive outcomes of its previous projects.

Any queries and/or applications accompanied by a detailed Europass CV and motivation letter that clearly identifies the candidate’s background and interest in project coordination, should be addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Business Bureau on admin@mbb.org.mt by Wednesday, 16th March 2022.