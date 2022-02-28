Job Vacancy: EU Policy Executive

WE’RE HIRING!

Job Description

The Malta Business Bureau (MBB) is the EU-business advisory organisation for The Malta Chamber and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, with offices in Malta and Brussels.

The MBB is seeking to recruit an EU Policy Executive to liaise with Maltese businesses on EU Policy and coordinate relevant feedback. The Executive will report to the Head of Brussels Operations. The post is for a full-time, indefinite contract based in Malta. The selected candidate shall be mentored, and training shall be provided.

Criteria

The applicant must possess the following:

a recognised University degree (NQF Level 6 qualification) in European Studies, Public Policy and/or related areas

sound knowledge on the functioning of the European Union

good understanding on other areas such as Law and Economics is considered an asset

good presentation skills, public speaking, and proficient writing in both Maltese and English

have a strong work ethic, and a professional attitude

organised, able to multitask and work under minimum supervision

Functions and Responsibilities

To analyse and communicate developments in a range of EU policy areas To coordinate consultations, gather feedback and draft reports / position papers on EU legislative proposals To liaise with the MBB’s parent organisations, i.e. The Malta Chamber and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association To provide advisory support on ad hoc requests by Maltese businesses on EU policy issues Organise online and offline events such as conferences, seminars, and information sessions Represent the MBB in relevant meetings both in Malta and in Brussels as necessary Perform any other duties as instructed and/or assigned by the CEO

Any queries and/or applications accompanied by a detailed Europass CV and motivation letter that clearly identifies the candidate’s background and knowledge on EU affairs, should be addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Business Bureau on admin@mbb.org.mt by Wednesday, 16th March 2022.