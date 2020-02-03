JOB OPPORTUNITY – Projects Executive

JOB OPPORTUNITY – Projects Executive

The Malta Business Bureau is looking for a Projects Executive. The chosen candidate will work within the ambit of entrepreneurship & business support, education & training, tourism, and sustainability!

 

Main Duties/Responsibilities

The Projects Executive will be entrusted to support MBB core staff in the execution of project activities. The Projects Executive will be expected to:

    • Conduct the day-to-day duties of projects coordination and administration, and act as Projects Contact Person.
    • Liaise with the projects’ stakeholders including the projects’ partners, service providers, projects’ participants and local businesses.
    • Ensure that all activities are compliant with the guidelines of the respective project.
    • Effectively reach projects’ deliverables and milestones in a timely manner.
    • Draft and deliver progress reports and any required documentation on the commitment of expenditures and performances of the projects.
    • Facilitate the collaboration of MBB with national and European stakeholders/networks.
    • Identify initiatives and opportunities through which MBB can continue to build upon the positive outcomes of its previous projects.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must be in possession of a recognised degree (MQF Level 6). Interest in EU affairs & business support, as well as experience in project coordination and data analytics will be considered an asset.

Skills

The applicant needs to:

    • Be able to work under minimum supervision
    • Possess good time-management and presentation skills
    • Be capable of reaching set targets within established and agreed performance levels
    • Be task-oriented with ability to handle several on-going duties with professionalism & accuracy
    • Be a person of integrity, outgoing and assertive with excellent communication and interpersonal skills
    • Have proven analytical skills
    • Possess excellent communication skills in Maltese and English
    • Be able to work well and participate in a team environment

Contract

The selected candidate will be offered a 12-month contract on full-time basis, with the possibility of extension depending on MBB’s future initiatives.

If interested, kindly send your CV and covering letter to admin@mbb.org.mt by not later than Friday, 28th February 2020.

 

