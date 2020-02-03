JOB OPPORTUNITY – Projects Executive

The Malta Business Bureau is looking for a Projects Executive. The chosen candidate will work within the ambit of entrepreneurship & business support, education & training, tourism, and sustainability!

Main Duties/Responsibilities

The Projects Executive will be entrusted to support MBB core staff in the execution of project activities. The Projects Executive will be expected to:

Conduct the day-to-day duties of projects coordination and administration, and act as Projects Contact Person. Liaise with the projects’ stakeholders including the projects’ partners, service providers, projects’ participants and local businesses. Ensure that all activities are compliant with the guidelines of the respective project. Effectively reach projects’ deliverables and milestones in a timely manner. Draft and deliver progress reports and any required documentation on the commitment of expenditures and performances of the projects. Facilitate the collaboration of MBB with national and European stakeholders/networks. Identify initiatives and opportunities through which MBB can continue to build upon the positive outcomes of its previous projects.



Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must be in possession of a recognised degree (MQF Level 6). Interest in EU affairs & business support, as well as experience in project coordination and data analytics will be considered an asset.

Skills

The applicant needs to:

Be able to work under minimum supervision Possess good time-management and presentation skills Be capable of reaching set targets within established and agreed performance levels Be task-oriented with ability to handle several on-going duties with professionalism & accuracy Be a person of integrity, outgoing and assertive with excellent communication and interpersonal skills Have proven analytical skills Possess excellent communication skills in Maltese and English Be able to work well and participate in a team environment



Contract

The selected candidate will be offered a 12-month contract on full-time basis, with the possibility of extension depending on MBB’s future initiatives.

If interested, kindly send your CV and covering letter to admin@mbb.org.mt by not later than Friday, 28th February 2020.