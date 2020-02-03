JOB OPPORTUNITY – Projects Executive
The Malta Business Bureau is looking for a Projects Executive. The chosen candidate will work within the ambit of entrepreneurship & business support, education & training, tourism, and sustainability!
Main Duties/Responsibilities
The Projects Executive will be entrusted to support MBB core staff in the execution of project activities. The Projects Executive will be expected to:
-
- Conduct the day-to-day duties of projects coordination and administration, and act as Projects Contact Person.
- Liaise with the projects’ stakeholders including the projects’ partners, service providers, projects’ participants and local businesses.
- Ensure that all activities are compliant with the guidelines of the respective project.
- Effectively reach projects’ deliverables and milestones in a timely manner.
- Draft and deliver progress reports and any required documentation on the commitment of expenditures and performances of the projects.
- Facilitate the collaboration of MBB with national and European stakeholders/networks.
- Identify initiatives and opportunities through which MBB can continue to build upon the positive outcomes of its previous projects.
Qualifications and Experience
Applicants must be in possession of a recognised degree (MQF Level 6). Interest in EU affairs & business support, as well as experience in project coordination and data analytics will be considered an asset.
Skills
The applicant needs to:
-
- Be able to work under minimum supervision
- Possess good time-management and presentation skills
- Be capable of reaching set targets within established and agreed performance levels
- Be task-oriented with ability to handle several on-going duties with professionalism & accuracy
- Be a person of integrity, outgoing and assertive with excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Have proven analytical skills
- Possess excellent communication skills in Maltese and English
- Be able to work well and participate in a team environment
Contract
The selected candidate will be offered a 12-month contract on full-time basis, with the possibility of extension depending on MBB’s future initiatives.
If interested, kindly send your CV and covering letter to admin@mbb.org.mt by not later than Friday, 28th February 2020.
Posted on 3rd February 2020 in Media