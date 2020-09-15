INFO DAY: EU Open for Business

Digital Info Day for SMEs: Recovery, Internationalisation and Cooperation

In view of the current economic recovery, SMEs are facing several challenges which require support services, access to finance & help towards finding new business partners.

During the EU Open for Business Info Day, a number of Maltese and EU business experts will share information about the various EU and national support services which are available for you!

JOIN US on 7 October 2020 for the AFTERNOON SESSION (13:30-16:30) by registering online at malta.euopen4business.eu where you can access the programme and select the sessions which are of interest to you.

This is being organised as part of the EU Open for Business campaign which aims to encourage SME owners to benefit from EU support.

We look forward to your participation!

For more information, please contact us on sabdilla@mbb.org.mt or 2125 1719