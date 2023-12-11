Fit For 55 Report: A comprehensive overview of outcomes and impacts for Maltese business

As the EU strives towards its ambitious climate goals, the finalized Fit for 55 package is poised to bring significant changes to the way businesses operate. Understanding these changes is crucial for adapting your strategies and ensuring long-term sustainability.

The MBB has compiled a comprehensive report outlining the key outcomes of the Fit for 55 negotiations, providing valuable insights into the changes expected for businesses across various sectors. This document will help you decipher the complex web of policies within the Fit for 55 package and identify the potential impact of the new legislation on your business.

The report provides a detailed overview of the following key areas:

Energy Efficiency

Renewable Energy

Sustainable Fuels & Transport

Energy Taxation

Carbon Pricing

Download your copy today for more information on the EU legislations that will gradually come into effect.

Click here to download the report.