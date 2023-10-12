Webinar: EU proposal for a Right to Repair Directive

Webinar: EU proposal for a Right to Repair Directive
Webinar: EU proposal for a Right to Repair Directive

 

The MBB is organizing an information webinar on the EU proposal for a Right to Repair Directive.

The proposal aims to promote the repair of defective goods instead of replacement, reducing waste and enhancing consumer rights in the process. The new rules will consequently introduce added obligations for producers, importers and sellers both during and beyond the guarantee period.

The webinar will offer a comprehensive understanding of the directive’s main requirements, and provide the opportunity for businesses to provide feedback and engage with policymakers.

Representatives from the MBB, The Malta Chamber, the Maltese Government shall address the webinar. A full agenda will follow shortly.

 

 

Details:

Date: 1 November

Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Platform: Microsoft Teams 

Register Here

 

The Malta Business Bureau is the EU Business advisory organisation of The Malta Chamber and The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association. It is also a partner of the Enterprise Europe Network.

Posted on 12th October 2023 in Events, Media