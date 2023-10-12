Webinar: EU proposal for a Right to Repair Directive

The MBB is organizing an information webinar on the EU proposal for a Right to Repair Directive.

The proposal aims to promote the repair of defective goods instead of replacement, reducing waste and enhancing consumer rights in the process. The new rules will consequently introduce added obligations for producers, importers and sellers both during and beyond the guarantee period.

The webinar will offer a comprehensive understanding of the directive’s main requirements, and provide the opportunity for businesses to provide feedback and engage with policymakers.

Representatives from the MBB, The Malta Chamber, the Maltese Government shall address the webinar. A full agenda will follow shortly.