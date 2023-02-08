Water in Manufacturing

Water is an underappreciated expense and resource in the manufacturing process. Innovations to address water efficiency are another step which industry can take to address its cost-base while as well as its energy and sustainability targets. This webinar will showcase best practices such as rainwater harvesting and using it for process cooling, which can be widely applied across industry.

Water management is expected to take a more pronounced role amongst the metrics for sustainability. Investments in this regard will also anticipate future increases in water costs from what is an increasingly strained resource in Malta.

This is an event in the WE MAKE series, which is a collaboration between MBB, EWA & The Malta Chamber.

