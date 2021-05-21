MBB Lunchtime Webinar Series – Working From Home

The Malta Business Bureau is organising a 3-part lunchtime live web series focusing on working from home and remote working.

This comes in the context of an in-depth study carried out by MBB and economist Dr Marie Briguglio to assess the potential of working from home in Malta, as well as its benefits and shortcomings. Almost 350 replies were gathered from employees, senior executives and business owners.

In our first webinar we will discuss the study findings and present these in comparison to the global context.

The full series:

Webinar 1: The Implications for Business and the Environment – Wed 23rd June 12:00-13:00hrs

Webinar 2: Discussion with Business Leaders – Wed 30th June 12:00-13:00hrs

Webinar 3: The Policy Environment – Wed 7th July 12:00-13:00hrs

Send an email on info@mbb.org.mt to register.

Click here for the first webinar’s full agenda.

This study was supported by the Ministry with OPM, MCESD and the Ministry for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning