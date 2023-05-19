Energy Efficient Solutions for Industry

To inspire businesses to change and innovate, there is no better strategy than to invite companies to share their own case studies. Aimed at not only manufacturing, but also importers/exporters due to their warehousing infrastructure, this event will show the savings Abertax achieved from lighting interventions. Mater Dei hospital’s Ing Ramon Tabone will speak about the experience of upgrading the drives of their HVAC system.

Methode will showcase their more general journey achieving savings and carbon reductions through energy efficiency interventions. Engage with the WE MAKE project through this event to receive guidance on possible projects to implement.

Register Here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIocO6trTIuGtfkYgg6dhtOx553KJ7V_r7L