Business Session on the EU Short-term Rental Initiative

Discussion on establishing a level playing field across tourism accommodation services.

Short-term accommodation rental services have existed for many years alongside conventional accommodation providers such as hotels, however, their popularity has surged in the EU with the rise of the platform economy. Despite the positive opportunities created for tourism activity in general, a number of challenges became prominent, affecting hotels, local communities, and also public authorities.

The Short-Term Rental (STR) initiative is a proposal for a regulation that aims to level the playing field amongst all accommodation providers and establishes a framework that will protect and benefit consumers, residents, local communities, and the entire EU tourism ecosystem. Local businesses and short-term rental providers are invited to attend this information session in learning more about this proposed initiative and to share their input.

The Malta Business Bureau in collaboration with the European Parliament Liaison Office is organising an informative session at Dar l-Ewropa, Valletta, during which the proposed Short-Term Rental initiative will be presented and discussed. MEP Josianne Cutajar, Rapporteur for the TRAN Committee on this proposal will be guest speaker.

This event is open to interest local stakeholders, including hotels and other tourism operators, and short-term rental providers.

Date: Monday 13th March, 9.30AM – 11.00AM

Agenda:

09.00 Welcome coffee and networking

09.30 Introduction – Ms Alison Mizzi, President, Malta Business Bureau and Dr. Mario Sammut, Head European Parliament Liaison Office

09.40 An Introduction to the Short-Term Rental Initiative – Ms. Christine Said, EU Policy Executive, Malta Business Bureau

10.00 Keynote Speech – MEP Josianne Cutajar

10.15 Reactions to the Short-Term Rental Initiative by EU and local stakeholders

10.45 Question and Answer Session

Conclusion followed by refreshments and networking

Kindly fill in this form to register.

Background information on the Short-Term Rental Initiative can be found here.

For more information, please contact MBB Policy Executive Christine Said on csaid@mbb.org.mt