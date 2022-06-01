Event on Future Skills and Artificial Intelligence in Europe

The Malta Business Bureau and the Malta Chamber are organising a business event to discuss Future Skills and the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the workplace.

Industry business leaders and experts will highlight different aspects and the impact of digitalisation on organisational and working practices.

Date: Monday 20th June

Venue: The Exchange Buildings, Valletta

Time: 09:30-13:00, followed by a networking lunch

Registration: Click Here

The event is being organised within the framework of the TransFormWork Project, which is funded by the EU Social Dialogue Programme.