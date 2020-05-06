European Recovery Programme must be brought forward

EUROCHAMBRES President, Christoph Leitl, participated in a telephone conversation with European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni to discuss the European Recovery Programme. President Leitl emphasized the need to act quickly.

“It does not make sense to start a European reconstruction programme until after many companies have died and many jobs have been lost. The European Union must bring forward the Recovery Programme announced for early 2021 to autumn this year”, said Leitl.

EUROCHAMBRES President also mentioned the need to coordinate the tourism season at European level in order to avoid further damage within the sector. In addition, the need to support companies’ liquidity was addressed with Commissioner Gentiloni, and President Leitl called for approval of an increase in the state aid limit in response to the crisis. “It would be an important signal if the so-called de minimis rule for state aid were temporarily increased from 200,000 to 500,000 euros,” explained Leitl.

Member of the Board of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Wolfgang Grenke, the President of CCI France, Pierre Goguet, and the President of the Chamber of Commerce of Bozen/Italy, Michl Ebner, also took part in the discussion with Commissioner Gentiloni. Other issues raised included restrictions to free movement, safeguarding financial liquidity, fiscal simplification and tax evasion.

EUROCHAMBRES – The Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry represents over 20 million enterprises in Europe – 98% of which are SMEs – through members in 44 countries and a European network of 1700 regional and local Chambers.