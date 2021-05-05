The European Commission is organising the ’EU Open for Business – A New Compass for SMEs’, a series of webinars designed to help entrepreneurs and business intermediaries navigate through the various EU support tools and mechanisms for Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The webinars can also help SMEs recover after the COVID-19 pandemic and make the transition to a more sustainable and digital economy.

The online event will take place on 26-28 May. Interested participants can register from here.

You will have the opportunity to not only hear about the SME Strategy for a sustainable and digital Europe, but also receive practical tips and advice on:

Doing business in the EU Single Market

EU financial support for SMEs

Intellectual Property and how to protect it

Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs programme

Access to new markets in the EU and beyond

The CASSINI Initiative and how SMEs can use space data in a down to earth way.

The full event programme is online here.

For more information, please contact Sarah Abdilla on sabdilla@mbb.org.mt