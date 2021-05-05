The European Commission is organising the ’EU Open for Business – A New Compass for SMEs’, a series of webinars designed to help entrepreneurs and business intermediaries navigate through the various EU support tools and mechanisms for Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The webinars can also help SMEs recover after the COVID-19 pandemic and make the transition to a more sustainable and digital economy.
The online event will take place on 26-28 May. Interested participants can register from here.
You will have the opportunity to not only hear about the SME Strategy for a sustainable and digital Europe, but also receive practical tips and advice on:
- Doing business in the EU Single Market
- EU financial support for SMEs
- Intellectual Property and how to protect it
- Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs programme
- Access to new markets in the EU and beyond
- The CASSINI Initiative and how SMEs can use space data in a down to earth way.
The full event programme is online here.
For more information, please contact Sarah Abdilla on sabdilla@mbb.org.mt