Consultation Session on the Future of Europe

The future of Europe is in your hands!

We’re hosting a virtual consultation session with the aim of contributing to the Conference on the Future of Europe. Come and have your say and share your views on how you think the European Union should develop and be more relevant to you.

The consultation session will cover four themes:

Single Market and the European Economy

Environment and Sustainability

Jobs and Education

European Democracy and Governance

To register, please send us an email at info@mbb.org.mt.

Event agenda will be published shortly.

The event is being organised in collaboration with EUROCHAMBRES.