Business Mentorship Scheme for Creative Startups

The Malta Business Bureau in collaboration with the Valletta Design Cluster, within the Valletta Cultural Agency, is organising a Business Mentorship Scheme to support start-ups in the creative sector wishing to increase awareness and knowledge about fundamental business practice aspects that can support their core operations.

The scheme will run as a series of workshops where a mentor will engage interactively with a small group of participants. The sessions will be dialogue-oriented, and are practice-based (not theoretical lectures), focusing on the ongoing business concerns of participants and building on the inputs and contributions made during the sessions by the participants themselves and guided through insights by the mentor.

The target beneficiaries of the scheme are new and early stage entrants into the creative sector, consisting mainly of freelancers and microenterprises. The objectives of the scheme are:

To support start-ups in the creative industries in getting an basic understanding of core business practice concepts as applied in Malta’s and European business environment;

To provide mentorship on a practice-based approach to start-ups, with a view to assisting scheme participants in their development and growth;

To provide an environment where knowledge-sharing and trust-building can provide a safe and enriching peer-learning experience

Application deadline: 30th July, 12PM

For more information about the registration process and eligibility criteria, please view these guidelines or contact Michele Agius on magius@mbb.org.mt.

This event is being supported by Enterprise Europe Network