A time to transform the EU, says Malta Business Bureau

28 October – The Malta Business Bureau launched its high-level Declaration on the Future of Europe during a conference commemorating 25 years since its foundation. The Declaration represents the contribution of the Maltese business community to the EU’s Conference on the Future of Europe through which citizens and stakeholders from across the EU are participating to share their views on the future of the EU. The MBB Declaration presents several proposals concerning the Single Market, Sustainability, Jobs, and European Democracy that would improve the functioning of the EU for businesses and citizens alike.

“The EU needs transformation. Otherwise, it stagnates and risks losing relevance. This has been acknowledged by the EU institutions with the launch of the Conference on the Future of Europe, and the MBB has answered the call. The Declaration presents a 12-point plan on real issues that affect businesses and citizens every day. The solutions that we propose are concrete and implementable,” MBB President, Alison Mizzi stated.

The MBB Declaration was drawn following a high-level consultation with businesses on four areas representing EU priorities and provide suggestions on further deepening the European Single Market; for an investment driven EU climate strategy that makes the transition to a green economy more achievable for business; increase EU attractiveness for skilled third-country nationals to address skills shortages; and transform the EU legislative process to make it more transparent and inclusive.

MBB CEO, Joe Tanti explained, “This year the MBB is commemorating 25 years of service to Maltese businesses, and we felt it was our duty as a pro-EU organisation to play an active part in this process. In the coming months we will continue engaging with decision-makers to ensure that these proposals made on behalf of Maltese businesses are heard.”

The Declaration on the Future of Europe may be found here.

The Malta Business Bureau is the EU-business advisory office of The Malta Chamber and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association. The Malta Business Bureau is a partner of the Enterprise Europe Network.

